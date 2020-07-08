Media player
Pen pal appeal gets residents friends around globe
If you thought that writing letters was a thing of the past, you would be wrong.
When residents at one care home asked for pen pals, their request was shared tens of thousands of times online.
And now hundreds of letters have started to arrive at the Haven in Metheringham, Lincolnshire, from around the world.
The residents who have found it hard during the coronavirus lockdown really appreciated the interaction with other people.
08 Jul 2020
