The first person to receive the new coronavirus vaccine in Lincolnshire has paid tribute to health workers.

Janet Judson, 84, received the Pfizer/BioNtech jab at Lincoln County Hospital on Tuesday.

Mrs Judson, a retired NHS worker, said she was "so grateful" to get the vaccine.

In a message to hospital staff, she added: "You really are all heroes and I don't know how you've kept going and I hope you all keep safe."