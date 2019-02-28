A spy plane has made its last flight from its home at an RAF station in Lincolnshire.

The Sentinel R1 has operated from RAF Waddington, near Lincoln, in the skies above Afghanistan, Iraq and Libya for 14 years.

It flies at 40,000ft (12,200m) and uses powerful radar to scan the ground to spot enemy movements.

It was greeted by an arch of water from the RAF station's fire engines as it touched down for the final time