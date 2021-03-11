A driver who caused a fatal crash admitted to police he was to blame for taking his eyes off the road to find his young son's teddy bear.

Matthew Topham, 31, said was distracted by "a piercing scream", telling officers he was "gutted" by what happened.

Mary Jane Regler, 75, was killed in the crash at North Cockerington, Lincolnshire on Christmas Day 2019, while husband Rodney Regler, 77, was seriously injured.

Topham earlier received a suspended jail term at Lincoln Crown Court after admitting causing death by careless driving. He was cleared of dangerous driving charges.