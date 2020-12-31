A refreshing dip on a spring day was the way some people chose to celebrate the easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

The Jubilee Park outdoor swimming pool in Woodhall Spa re-opened and welcomed those keen to dip their toe - or whole body - in the water of the "new normal".

In the latest step on the government's unlocking "road map", outdoor pools for exercise are once again allowed, along with other outdoor sports facilities and the "rule of six" for people meeting in the open air.

Joe Stanhope, from Jubilee Park, said the phone had been ringing "off the hook" with people trying to book their space in the pool.

He added: "People are really excited to come back and it's been a real pleasure listening to them all and getting them all back in."