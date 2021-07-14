A 15-year-old boy has been creating floral sculptures made from recycled metal - to cheer up his mum who has breast cancer.

During the pandemic James, from Louth in Lincolnshire, brought his copper designs to life in his dad's workshop.

Mum Carrie says her son's designs put a smile on her face even when she was feeling at her worst.

James now hopes to eventually turn his handy work into a business.