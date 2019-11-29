A contender for this year's Miss GB, who lost 90% of her hair as a child due to having alopecia - says taking part in beauty pageants has really helped boost her confidence.

Chloe Ashford-Smith, who is the current Miss Lincolnshire, says growing up she was picked on at school and subjected to taunts about her hair loss.

She hopes her story will inspire others with the condition and challenge people's perceptions.

