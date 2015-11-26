A would-be ice skating cleric took an untimely tumble after taking to a pop-up rink at his church.

Father Clay Rowntree donned his skates to celebrate the opening of the attraction at St Wulfram's Church in Grantham.

Thankfully, he emerged unscathed, giving a thumbs up and saying he "was all right".

The synthetic rink, which is regular feature in the church in the run-up to Christmas, also proved the undoing of Father Stuart Cradock a few years ago.