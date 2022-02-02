This is the moment police apprehended double murderer Daniel Boulton after almost 24 hours on the run.

Boulton, 30, had fled after stabbing ex-girlfriend Bethany Vincent, 26, and her nine-year-old son Darren Henson to death at their home in Louth, Lincolnshire, on 31 May 2021.

He was eventually cornered and Tasered by officers at nearby Hallington House Farm the following day.

Boulton was jailed on Wednesday for a minimum of 40 years after being found guilty of murder.