It took a "worldie" goal for a struggling football side to grab an astonishing 4-3 victory after being just minutes from a 1-3 defeat.

Grantham Town had not seen a league victory at home in almost two years, but that all changed on Tuesday.

New Gingerbreads striker Ricky Miller scored all four goals against Ashton United, including the last-gasp winner.

After the match, Miller said on Twitter it was "a worldie to win it last minute of the game".