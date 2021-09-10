Trading Standards officers in Lincolnshire found a haul of illicit cigarettes during a raid on a shop.

Accompanied by police, the officers discovered about 10,000 cigarettes stowed on an under-floor shelf, covered with other stock, at the shop in Spalding.

The shelf rose and fell when controlled by a key fob remote.

As well as the illicit tobacco, officers also found a stash of illegal medicines and a large quantity of cash.

An investigation was now under way, a council spokesperson said.