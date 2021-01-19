He was born in 1920 when King George V was on the throne, and the Spanish Flu pandemic was coming to an end.

Arthur Branch, from Lincolnshire, served in Burma in World War Two – and was even an Army boxing champion.

The pandemic meant that he couldn't properly mark his 100th and 101st birthdays in his Spalding care home.

But now aged 102 and with restrictions eased, Mr Branch celebrated in style as he was joined by friends and four generations of his family for a special party.