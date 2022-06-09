A woman who fled Ukraine with her 13-year-old son and who has set up a new business in Lincolnshire says she still yearns for home.

Natalia Chekotun left Odessa for Grantham in March, shortly after the Russian invasion, making the difficult decision to leave her husband and her eldest son behind.

After hearing Natalia's story, Grantham hairdresser Vilija Burnige offered her the chance to set up her own wellness centre and beauty salon within her shop.

Natalia says she is very thankful for the welcome she has received, but "I still dream of going back to Ukraine".

