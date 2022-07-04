A 10-year-old boy is spending 24 hours picking litter on beaches to raise money for charity.

Max Robson, from Lincolnshire, is visiting different beaches throughout the year, spending an hour on each until he reaches his 24-hour target.

He said he was inspired after seeing television presenter Steve Backshall on his Oceans stage tour, and hopes to raise money for The Shark Trust.

