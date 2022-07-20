A four-storey block of flats in a Lincolnshire town was evacuated after a blaze engulfed the top floor.

At one point, firefighters had to leave the inside of the building in Boston after it began to collapse.

The blaze, on Charleston Terrace, was believed to have started on Tuesday afternoon in a cavity and spread to the roof, the fire service said.

There were no reports of any injuries and residents who fled their homes were given water by staff at a nearby store.