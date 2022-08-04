Friends of a nine-year-old girl who was fatally stabbed in a Lincolnshire street have said they hope to build a memorial to commemorate her life.

Lilia Valutyte was found with a stab wound in Fountain Lane in Boston on 28 July.

Jurate Matulioniene, one of the people behind the plans, said local residents wanted to create an "angel memorial" as a tribute to Lilia.

"She was a shy, lovely girl who had lots of beautiful dreams," she said.

"We would like that this memorial would be a symbol of peace and light and that everybody could come and remember how valuable is the person's life.

"How we have to support each other, how we have to love each other, care about each other."

Meanwhile, new video footage has been released showing Lilia dancing, something Ms Matulioniene said the nine-year-old girl had always loved to do.

Deividas Skebas, 22, of Thorold Street, Boston, has been charged with Lilia's murder and is next due to appear in court on 19 September.

