A bar worker with an incurable neurological condition has asked customers to be patient with her.

Zoe Coles, who recently started a new role at The Raymond Mays pub in Bourne, Lincolnshire, has Functional Neurological Disorder (FND).

The condition's symptoms often include loss of motor control, sensory symptoms and speech problems.

Ms Coles said: "Coming to work makes me push through, distracts me and keeps me 'normal'."