"Deeply worrying" footage of a man stumbling across a level crossing has been released by Network Rail.

Footage shows a young man jumping over barriers on High Street, Lincoln, and staggering across live railway tracks seconds before a freight train passes through at speed.

Lucy Gallacher, Emergency Planning Manager at East Midlands Railway, said: "This footage is deeply worrying.

"The person involved shows a reckless disregard for their own lives, as well as the safety of train passengers and railway staff."

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.