A puma which had to have one of its legs amputated is "back to 100%", according to a wildlife park boss.

Big cat Nigel underwent the operation in September after developing arthritis.

Steve Nichol, chief executive of Lincolnshire Wildlife Park, near Boston, said: "He woke up [after the operation], hobbled about and before we knew it he was back to 100%. He's like he was five years ago."