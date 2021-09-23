A major restoration project to bring one of England's last remaining six-sailed mills back to full working order is progressing well, a charity has said.

Work on Sibsey Trader Windmill, near Boston in Lincolnshire, started in 2020 after the structure was damaged during high winds.

English Heritage said it hoped to have the 19th Century mill fully operational in the next six to eight months.

