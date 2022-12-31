A seven-year-old boy from Lincolnshire is raising funds for a nearby seal sanctuary by having his hair cut for the very first time.

Ollie's obsession with the aquatic animals began when he was given a cuddly toy as a one-year-old.

Since then, he has amassed a large collection and now runs a popular Instagram feed with the help of mum, Kat.

Ollie plans to shed his locks to benefit the Natureland seal sanctuary in Skegness and his hair will be donated to the Little Princess Trust, which gives free wigs to children and young people with cancer.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.