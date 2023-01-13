Businesses in Lincoln have shared their views on consumers increasingly shunning cash in favour of card payments.

One owner says she had no choice but to offer card payments, despite the associated charges, as the lack of local banks has made it difficult to access cash.

But another is bucking the trend, preferring cash to keep costs down.

Will there still be a place for hard currency in the future? Not according to one shopper, who says: "Once it goes, it's never coming back."

