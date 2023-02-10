A young Lincoln City fan who beat the odds received a surprise when his bedroom was given a makeover in homage to his favourite team.

When Oscar, who lives in the city, was born prematurely and suffered brain damage, doctors thought he would probably survive for around 20 minutes without life support.

Six years later, he is one of the Imps' biggest fans and the Make-A-Wish charity and street art company MurWall came together to revamp his bedroom.

As well as attending lots of matches at Lincoln City's home stadium, Oscar's football fandom has taken the family on trips to Wembley and even led to him getting the opportunity to score a goal at half-time on the team’s pitch.

