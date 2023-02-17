Two sisters from Lincoln have been picking up litter in their home city in a bid to raise cash for people affected by the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

Matilda, 10, and Tabitha, six, completed the litter pick on their school route earlier this week.

They started with a target of raising £50, but have now far exceeded that amount.

Their mother, Trisha, says she is very proud: "They're little people with such big, big hearts, wanting to help, not only their local community, but the worldwide community too."