Network Rail has warned people not to risk their lives by copying an online video in which a man crosses a railway line after lifting the closed barriers.

The incident was captured on camera at a level crossing in Lincoln earlier this month.

It was posted on TikTok and has attracted more than 2.6m views.

Elisha Allen from Network Rail described it as "incredibly dangerous behaviour" adding the person involved was "lucky to be alive".

"Never, ever lift up a level crossing barrier that has lowered ahead of a coming train," she said.

"In this particular location there is a bridge - with lifts - over this crossing so there is absolutely no need ever for anyone to lift up the barrier.

"The level crossing is a busy and active route across the railway, and it can present a real danger if not used correctly."

