A hair salon in aiming to ease people's anxieties about staring at themselves in a mirror by obscuring their reflection.

Luce Ends Hair Salon in Horncastle, Lincolnshire, painted over one of their mirrors after a customer explained how it could help her remain calm.

Owner Lucy Johnson says it has been used by men and women and she believes it can help other people with conditions such as dementia and autism remain calmer when they are in the chair.