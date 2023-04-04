Health and social care students at the University of Lincoln are learning to operate a robotic seal to help prepare them to use the technology in their work with patients.

It is hoped the £6,000 "social robot" can provide an alternative form of communication for those who may be uncomfortable interacting with other people.

Prof Michael Rowe, from the university, says the robots will be particularly well-suited for older adults with dementia or for children "on the autism spectrum or [with] any kind of neurodivergent behaviour".

Research is currently taking place to see how robots could provide an increasing number of services across the NHS.

