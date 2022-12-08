A Lancaster bomber has performed a special flight to mark the 80th anniversary of the Dambusters raids.

The plane, from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, took off from its home base of RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire and flew over the RAF Museum in Hendon, north-west London, just after 18:00 BST.

It then returned north towards the former airfields of its home county and visited 28 sites, including the International Bomber Command Memorial near Lincoln, before heading back to Coningsby.

Fifty-three airmen were killed in the famous mission, which targeted three German dams on the 16 and 17 May 1943.

It is the first year events are taking place without any surviving crew after the death of the last surviving Dambuster, Sqn Ldr George 'Johnny' Johnson, aged 101 in December.