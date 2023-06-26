The Red Arrows have shared cockpit footage from their Glastonbury flypast at the weekend.

The RAF display team flew over the site at Worthy Farm, Somerset, on Saturday afternoon, during Lewis Capaldi's set.

Flying over the Pyramid Stage, the noise led to Capaldi asking the audience: "Is this normal?"

The aerobatics team, who are based at RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire, had been performing in Falmouth as part of Armed Forces Day.

