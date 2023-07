The mother of a nine-year-old girl who died after being stabbed by a stranger in the street has recalled the horror she felt when she realised what had happened.

Lina Savicke held her daughter Lilia Valutyte, nine, after the youngster was stabbed as she played in Boston, Lincolnshire, in July 2022.

Her attacker Deividas Skebas, who was found unfit to stand trial, was handed an indefinite hospital order at Lincoln Crown Court.