A Lincolnshire woman with a neurological condition has appealed for expert help after she woke up speaking in a Welsh accent six weeks ago.

Zoe Coles, from Bourne, said she suddenly started talking a Welsh accent despite never visiting the country.

She was diagnosed with Functional Neurological Disorder (FND) last year, which has left her with chronic pain, loss of motor control and speech problems. She believes she now has Foreign Accent Syndrome (FAS).

According to the British Medical Journal (BMJ), FAS is "a rare disorder" and there are dozens of cases, most of which are associated with a type of brain injury or functional disorder.

