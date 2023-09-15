New aerial pictures show the scale of preparations taking place to house asylum seekers at the former RAF Scampton site in Lincolnshire.

Dozens of temporary accommodation units are being delivered and installed at the site.

Earlier this month, West Lindsey District Council served a temporary stop notice on the Home Office over concerns heritage assets were not being protected during the work.

The site was once home to the RAF's Dambusters squadron in World War Two, and more recently was where the famous RAF Red Arrows were based.

Video supplied by Kurnia Aerial Photography