A video has emerged appearing to show workers at a former RAF airbase driving around the site performing "doughnut" manoeuvres on or near the runway.

RAF Scampton, which was the home of the Second World War Dambusters squadron and later the Red Arrows, is being converted into an accommodation centre under plans by the Home Office to house up to 2,000 people, with the first 50 due to arrive within weeks.

The video was taken by a person living near the site, who wished to remain anonymous.

Developers who agreed a £300m deal with the council to revive the site described the apparent behaviour by workers as "absolutely disgraceful".

The Home Office has been approached for a comment.

Read more on this story.