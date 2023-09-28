Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said the government won't budge on plans to house up to 2,000 asylum seekers at the former RAF Scampton base in Lincolnshire.

Mr Sunak said he "absolutely understands" people's feelings on the issue.

However, in an interview with BBC Look North's political editor Tim Iredale, he said the government was committed to preventing "£5m-£6m of taxpayers' money being spent every day housing illegal migrants in hotels".

Mr Sunak denied he was ignoring the concerns of local people while "throwing everything at the problem".

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk