Inside King's Cross station
Inside the new-look King's Cross station

The BBC's Transport Correspondent Richard Westcott has been taking a look around the new western concourse at the redeveloped King's Cross Station.

Nigel Harris from Rail Magazine and Network Rail's Simon Kirby joined him for a look back at the history of the station and to discuss their hopes for its future.

  • 31 Jan 2012