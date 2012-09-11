Media player
Pre-Raphaelite artists go on show at Tate Britain
Paintings by a group of painters who rebelled against the art world in Victorian London has gone on show at Tate Britain.
The Pre-Raphaelite movement, which began in the heart of London, wanted to purify British art.
The exhibition's co-curator Tim Barringer and author Lucinda Hawksley have spoken about the artwork, which began as an act of rebellion.
11 Sep 2012
