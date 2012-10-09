Media player
Rare pink diamonds go on display in London
Rare pink diamonds from Australia's Argyle mine have been displayed in Kensington, west London.
Josephine Johnson, manager of Argyle Pink Diamonds, calls them "stratospheric in terms of value".
Jewellery historian Vivienne Becker says they are "flukes of nature".
09 Oct 2012
