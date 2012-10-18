Video

The family of a London man extradited to then US to face terror charges have accused the British government of double standards.

US authorities claim Talha Ahsan, from Tooting, raised funds for the Taliban in Afghanistan and he now faces trial.

But his family says he, like London hacker Gary McKinnon, has Asperger's syndrome.

Home Secretary Theresa May decided earlier this week not to allow Mr McKinnon's extradition to America on health grounds.

Kurt Barling reports.