Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'First' electric locomotive on Tube set for return
One of the first electric locomotives used on the Tube is being restored so that it can retrace its earliest journey and mark the 150th anniversary of London Underground next year.
BBC London's Transport Correspondent, Tom Edwards, has been speaking to lead engineer John Campbell, Andy Barr and Howard Collins of London Underground.
(Archive material from London Transport Museum and British Pathé)
-
24 Oct 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-london-20061006/first-electric-locomotive-on-tube-set-for-returnRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window