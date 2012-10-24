A trial trip on the Underground railway
'First' electric locomotive on Tube set for return

One of the first electric locomotives used on the Tube is being restored so that it can retrace its earliest journey and mark the 150th anniversary of London Underground next year.

BBC London's Transport Correspondent, Tom Edwards, has been speaking to lead engineer John Campbell, Andy Barr and Howard Collins of London Underground.

(Archive material from London Transport Museum and British Pathé)

