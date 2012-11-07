Media player
Queen makes her own Remembrance poppy on factory visit
Ahead of Remembrance Sunday the Queen has been visiting The Poppy Factory in Richmond, south-west London.
It provides work for wounded ex-service personnel and is celebrating its 90th anniversary.
07 Nov 2012
