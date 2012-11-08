Video

A Jewish refugee who escaped the Nazis in 1930s Germany is believed to have become the oldest person to become a British citizen at the age of 106.

Johanna Waller, who lives in Swiss Cottage, moved to London in 1939, but never officially gave up her German nationality.

But it was her love of The Queen that made her apply in the hope of receiving a birthday telegram.

In February 104-year-old Iraqi migrant Taufeek Khanjar became a British citizen at a ceremony in Surrey.