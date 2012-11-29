Video

Mayor of London Boris Johnson has revealed two new Indian films are to be shot in London in 2013, as he met with top film and TV producers in Mumbai.

Mr Johnson, who is aiming to strengthen economic and cultural links with the country, met producers in the Indian film-making capital and urged them to make London their movie set of choice.

Political Correspondent Karl Mercer talks to producer/director Sajid Nadiadwala; Film London's David Parfitt; non-governmental organisation (NGO) Magic Bus spokesman Matthew Spacie and former Culture Secretary and Dulwich and West Norwood MP Dame Tessa Jowell.