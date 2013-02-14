The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall at Borough Market
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Stallholders welcome Prince and Duchess to Borough Market

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall chatted with stallholders and even sat down to enjoy a mug of tea while on a visit to Borough Market in south London.

The royal visit marked the re-opening of the market after a three-year reconstruction programme caused by work at London Bridge Station.

  • 14 Feb 2013