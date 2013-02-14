Media player
Stallholders welcome Prince and Duchess to Borough Market
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall chatted with stallholders and even sat down to enjoy a mug of tea while on a visit to Borough Market in south London.
The royal visit marked the re-opening of the market after a three-year reconstruction programme caused by work at London Bridge Station.
14 Feb 2013
