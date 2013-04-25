Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Fast-car crooks foiled by own videos
A gang of teenagers who stole high-performance cars and filmed themselves while joyriding have been caught and jailed - partly because of their own footage.
The thieves would break into houses and steal ignition keys before taking the cars.
They received sentences of between three and four years each for their crimes.
-
25 Apr 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window