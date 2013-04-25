Teenager with cash
Fast-car crooks foiled by own videos

A gang of teenagers who stole high-performance cars and filmed themselves while joyriding have been caught and jailed - partly because of their own footage.

The thieves would break into houses and steal ignition keys before taking the cars.

They received sentences of between three and four years each for their crimes.

