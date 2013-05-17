Video

The National Association for People Abused in Childhood (NAPAC) has been reflecting on the jailing of Stuart Hazell.

Hazell, who murdered schoolgirl Tia Sharp in Croydon, south London last year, claims to have been abused as a boy.

He has been jailed for life for the 12-year-old's murder.

BBC London's Asad Ahmad spoke to Peter Saunders chief executive of NAPAC.