Video
Met 'wants to be more representative of Londoners'
The Metropolitan Police force has said it wants to ensure it is more ethnically diverse when it seeks new recruits.
Assistant Commissioner Simon Byrne said: "We want to make sure we give this once-in-a-generation opportunity the best chance to make sure the Met looks and feel like London."
About 10% of Met officers are from ethnic minorities compared with 40% of Londoners.
The Met are said to be planning a recruitment drive for thousands of officers.
BBC London's Karl Mercer spoke to Mr Byrne; John Tulley, chairman of the Met Police Federation and Warren Wayne, an employment lawyer.
-
03 Jun 2013