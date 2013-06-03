Video

The Metropolitan Police force has said it wants to ensure it is more ethnically diverse when it seeks new recruits.

Assistant Commissioner Simon Byrne said: "We want to make sure we give this once-in-a-generation opportunity the best chance to make sure the Met looks and feel like London."

About 10% of Met officers are from ethnic minorities compared with 40% of Londoners.

The Met are said to be planning a recruitment drive for thousands of officers.

BBC London's Karl Mercer spoke to Mr Byrne; John Tulley, chairman of the Met Police Federation and Warren Wayne, an employment lawyer.