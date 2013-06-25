Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
East London 'better than West' for quality of life
The East End of London has been hailed as the new West End.
According to new research, the area rivals parts of central and west London for jobs, transport links and quality of life.
Alexis Jourrou and The Centre for Economics and Business Research's Osman Ismail explain why a growing number of people are being drawn there.
-
25 Jun 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-london-23054221/east-london-better-than-west-for-quality-of-lifeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window