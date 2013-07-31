Media player
Councils using zero hours contracts
BBC London has learned 13 out of all 32 boroughs in the capital are employing staff on zero hours contracts.
The agreements mean that people are on call for work - but they are not actually guaranteed any.
Critics say it creates uncertainty for employees, but local authorities argue it helps save money and keeps council tax down.
31 Jul 2013
