The son of a man from Kentish Town who was murdered in Pakistan has said he believes his father was the victim of a kidnap attempt that went wrong.

NaSeem Rafi Siddiqui had travelled to the country for a funeral, but was killed along with another relative in Karachi on Monday.

His wife Ghazala Siddiqui said he was shot in the heart.

Javed Soomro from BBC World Service, Urdu Section, said kidnappers normally target wealthy businessmen and Pakistanis who live overseas who then go to the country to visit relatives are the main target.

Mr Siddiqui's son Rohan said he wanted to attend his father's funeral, but he did not go as it was too unsafe.