Kilburn shooting leaves one woman dead and another hurt
A 24-year-old woman has died and another has been injured in a shooting in Kilburn, north London, in the early hours.
Both were taken to hospital, where one was pronounced dead, after reports of shots being fired at about 04:20 BST.
The second woman, also 24, remains in hospital where her condition is not said to be serious.
BBC London's Warren Nettleford reports.
24 Aug 2013
